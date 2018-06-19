Sony reveals ‘PlayStation Hits’ line of hit PS4 games at new low price

Sony has announced that select popular PlayStation 4 games will be offered at a permanent low price as part of a new “PlayStation Hits” line.
Physical PlayStation Hits titles will come in red packaging, instead of the PS4’s standard blue cases. Digital PlayStation Hits titles on the PlayStation Store will be marked with a special red banner to make them stand out.
The full list of currently confirmed PlayStation Hits titles in Canada is as follows:
- Bloodborne
- Battlefield 4
- Driveclub
- inFamous Second Son
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- The Last of Us Remastered
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Project CARS
- Ratchet and Clank
- Street Fighter V
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza 0
Prices begin at $19.99 CAD and will take effect on June 28th.
It’s worth noting that the U.S. and Canadian lineups are nearly identical, with the exception of publisher Bethesda’s Doom, which is only offered as a PlayStation Hits title in America.
Sony says it will continue to add to the PlayStation Hits lineup over time.
It’s worth noting that Sony ran similar discounted game collections for its PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable systems under the “Greatest Hits” banner.
Source: PlayStation
Comments