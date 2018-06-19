Weekly Xbox sale discounts Telltale games, ‘Ark’ and ‘Diablo III’

Microsoft is hosting another weekly Xbox sale with discounts up to 80 percent off. Telltale Games is also having a sale on Xbox this week.
Below is a list of some of the highlights in Canadian dollars. Some games are only available for Xbox Live Gold members and are noted accordingly.
- ARK: Survival Evolved — $32.00 (regular $79.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $40.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- Spintires: MudRunner — $25.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $49.99)
- 7 Days to Die — $20.00 (regular $39.99)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — $27.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $39.99)
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 — $28.00 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $69.99)
Along with the above deals, there are a number of games from Telltale on sale. This includes The Walking Dead: Season One and Season Two. Additionally, The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Telltale Series — The Complete Season, Game of Thrones — The Complete First Season are available too, along with a number of other games by the publisher.
There are also deals on some Xbox 360 games and DLC add-ons.
You can view the full list of deals here. The sale runs until June 26th.
Source: Major Nelson
