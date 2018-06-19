News
Weekly Xbox sale discounts Telltale games, ‘Ark’ and ‘Diablo III’

Jun 19, 2018

9:14 PM EDT

Microsoft is hosting another weekly Xbox sale with discounts up to 80 percent off. Telltale Games is also having a sale on Xbox this week.

Below is a list of some of the highlights in Canadian dollars. Some games are only available for Xbox Live Gold members and are noted accordingly.

Along with the above deals, there are a number of games from Telltale on sale. This includes The Walking Dead: Season One and Season Two. Additionally, The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Telltale Series — The Complete Season, Game of Thrones — The Complete First Season are available too, along with a number of other games by the publisher.

There are also deals on some Xbox 360 games and DLC add-ons.

You can view the full list of deals here. The sale runs until June 26th.

Source: Major Nelson

