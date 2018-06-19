News
Samsung adds Disney’s Goofy, Daisy Duck to AR Emoji

Gawrsh.

Jun 19, 2018

7:08 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S9 owners can now create AR emoji based on Disney characters Goofy and Daisy Duck.

This brings the number of Disney AR emoji characters to 11, with Goofy and Daisy joining the likes of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and The Incredibles Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Dash, Violet, Jack-Jack and Frozone.

With the AR emoji, S9 users can create personalized emoji displaying over 100 different facial animations.

Samsung and Disney say they will reveal additional AR emoji “in the coming months,” including those based on characters from Frozen.

Source: Samsung Via: 9to5Google

