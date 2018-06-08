News
PREVIOUS|

Gmail on Android update adds customized swipe gesture options

Jun 8, 2018

3:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Gmail app on Android phone

Google has updated its Gmail app for Android to allow users to customize swipe gestures with up to two actions.

As spotted by Android Policeusers can visit Gmail’s general settings to select a custom action for a left and right swipe each.

Both are set to ‘archive’ by default, but users can change these functions to either ‘Delete,’ ‘Mark as Read/Unread,’ ‘Move to,’ ‘Snooze’ or ‘None.’

The swipe feature is available as part of Gmail version 8.5.20 on Android, although as 9to5Google notes, it’s a server-side change, meaning it may not be live to all users yet.

Related Articles

News

Jun 8, 2018

12:19 PM EDT

Motorola One Power will reportedly feature Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM and 64GB ROM

News

May 14, 2018

5:27 PM EDT

Google’s Gmail for desktop has a native offline mode

News

May 14, 2018

5:07 PM EDT

Here’s how to enable experimental Smart Compose in Gmail

News

Jun 7, 2018

5:12 PM EDT

Instagram ‘@mention’ feature allows users to share story images and videos

Comments