Gmail on Android update adds customized swipe gesture options

Google has updated its Gmail app for Android to allow users to customize swipe gestures with up to two actions.
As spotted by Android Police, users can visit Gmail’s general settings to select a custom action for a left and right swipe each.
Both are set to ‘archive’ by default, but users can change these functions to either ‘Delete,’ ‘Mark as Read/Unread,’ ‘Move to,’ ‘Snooze’ or ‘None.’
The swipe feature is available as part of Gmail version 8.5.20 on Android, although as 9to5Google notes, it’s a server-side change, meaning it may not be live to all users yet.
