New code suggests Google plans to integrate Android Messages with Chrome OS

Newly committed code in Chrome OS’s codebase suggests Google plans to integrate some form of Android Messages functionality into its laptop, tablet and detachable operating system.
Android Messages is the default SMS and RCS client that ships with most Android smartphones. The search giant recently stopped development of Allo to focus its efforts on Android Messages.
The code, spotted by XDA Developers, doesn’t provide too many details on how integration between the two platforms will work, other than the fact that the pairing process between a smartphone with Android Messages and a Chrome OS device will be handled “in the browser process.”
What’s unusual about the commit is that we already know Google is developing an Android Messages web client.
On the surface at least, it doesn’t seem to make much sense for Google to develop a separate Chrome OS Android Messages experience when it’s already working on a web browser client. Perhaps Google has something special planned for the Chrome OS? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Source: XDA Developers
