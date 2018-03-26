Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in April

Resources
Daria is arriving, The X-Files season 10 is departing

Mar 26, 2018

1:26 PM EDT

Bell has announced all of the new shows that will start streaming on its CraveTV service in April 2018.

Find a comprehensive list below:

April 6th

  • Cold Water Cowboys: season 3
  • Angie Tribeca: season 3
  • Abortion: Stories Women Tell

April 13th

  • Floribama Shore: season 1
  • Daria: season 1-5
  • Amy Schumer Presents: Mark Normand: Don’t Be Yourself
  • Amy Schumer Presents: Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple

April 14th

  • Bosch: season 4

April 15th

  • The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth: episode 1 @ 8pm ET.

April 16th

  • The 4/20 Collection

April 20th

  • The Leftovers
  • The High Court: season 1
  • Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High
  • Elvis Presley: The Searcher

April 27th

  • Debra DiGiovanni: Here’s The Thing
  • The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
  • Mostly Sunny
  • Saving My Tomorow: Kids Who Love The Earth

This is your last chance to watch

  • Married With Children (04/01/2018)
  • His Way (04/03/2018)
  • The Greatest Silence: Rape in the Congo (04/07/2018)
  • Catfish: seasons 1-4 (04/12/2018)
  • Beavis & Butthead: The Mike Judge Collection (04/12/2018)
  • Shark After Dark: (04/14/2018)
  • The X-Files: season 10 (04/21/2018)
  • Perception: seasons 1-3 (04/25/2018)
  • The Amazing Race Canada: season 1 (04/30/2018)
  • The Smoke: season 1 (04/30/2018)

Season Finale

  • Our Cartoon President (04/08/2018)
  • Counterpart (04/01/2018)

