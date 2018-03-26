Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in April

Bell has announced all of the new shows that will start streaming on its CraveTV service in April 2018.
Find a comprehensive list below:
April 6th
- Cold Water Cowboys: season 3
- Angie Tribeca: season 3
- Abortion: Stories Women Tell
April 13th
- Floribama Shore: season 1
- Daria: season 1-5
- Amy Schumer Presents: Mark Normand: Don’t Be Yourself
- Amy Schumer Presents: Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple
April 14th
- Bosch: season 4
April 15th
- The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth: episode 1 @ 8pm ET.
April 16th
- The 4/20 Collection
April 20th
- The Leftovers
- The High Court: season 1
- Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
April 27th
- Debra DiGiovanni: Here’s The Thing
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- Mostly Sunny
- Saving My Tomorow: Kids Who Love The Earth
This is your last chance to watch
- Married With Children (04/01/2018)
- His Way (04/03/2018)
- The Greatest Silence: Rape in the Congo (04/07/2018)
- Catfish: seasons 1-4 (04/12/2018)
- Beavis & Butthead: The Mike Judge Collection (04/12/2018)
- Shark After Dark: (04/14/2018)
- The X-Files: season 10 (04/21/2018)
- Perception: seasons 1-3 (04/25/2018)
- The Amazing Race Canada: season 1 (04/30/2018)
- The Smoke: season 1 (04/30/2018)
Season Finale
- Our Cartoon President (04/08/2018)
- Counterpart (04/01/2018)
