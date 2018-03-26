Microsoft bans offensive language from Xbox Live and Skype

Microsoft has released an update to its services agreement that welcomes a host of changes, chief among them the prohibition of offensive language on Skype and Xbox Live.
The update, which comes into effect on May 1st, indicates that the use of inappropriate language has been added to the code of conduct — meaning that using this language falls under a stricter set of punishments.
The punishments could now include suspension or a ban from Xbox Live or Skype. The offensive language wording doesn’t allow Microsoft to monitor everyone’s services, but if a user is reported doing something against the rules, Microsoft can review user content after the fact.
The new rule is from section five in the summary of changes that was released by Microsoft on March and states: “In the Code of Conduct section, we’ve clarified that use of offensive language and fraudulent activity is prohibited. We’ve also clarified that violation of the Code of Conduct through Xbox Services may result in suspensions or bans from participation in Xbox Services, including forfeiture of content licenses, Xbox Gold Membership time, and Microsoft account balances associated with the account.”
Source: Microsoft Via: Professional Troublemaker
Comments