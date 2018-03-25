Here’s how to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch

Huawei will unveil its Huawei P20 and P20 Pro at its event on March 27th at the Grand Palais in central Paris.
The Huawei press conference will start at 3pm CEST which works out to 9pm EST and 6pm PST.
To watch the event, click on the video below.
The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are rumoured to feature a fullscreen display, complete with an iPhone X-inspired notch. The P20 is expected to use a 5.8-inch display and the P20 Pro to feature a 6.1-inch screen with a triple rear camera setup, according to past rumours.
Both phones are expected to feature the Kirin 970 chipset. To learn more about the Kirin 970 chipset, take a look at our thoughts on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.
Comments