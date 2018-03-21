Here’s what to expect of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

On Tuesday, March 27th, Huawei will officially announce the Huawei P20 and the P20 Pro, the Chinese company’s pair of 2018 flagships.

With writers like Evan Blass and Rowland Quandt providing plenty of pre-release details on the two devices, there’s not much about the P20 and P20 Pro we don’t know already. Ahead of the launch, which is less than a week away, we’ve compiled all the past Huawei P20 and P20 Pro rumours in one place.

Design

Design-wise, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will look almost identical to one another. Similar to the recently announced Asus ZenFone 5Z, both phones will feature an iPhone X-inspired notch with a 19:9 aspect ratio display.

In addition, both phones will feature a front-facing fingerprint sensor, even though they have tall, almost bezel-less displays. Both fingerprint scanners will likely work similar to the sensor on the P10. It will likely double as a home button, as well as offer gestures as a way to navigate the phone’s interface.

The P20 Pro is said to include a 6.1-inch 2240 x 1080 pixel resolution OLED display. The P20, on the other hand, will use a 5.8 LCD display.

Both handsets will also come in an array of different colours. The Huawei P20 Pro will likely be available in a violet-blue gradient colour option that the company may call ‘Twilight.’ According to past leaks, the P20 Pro will also come in blue and black. The P20, on the other hand, will come in a peach-like colour, as well as blue and black.

Camera

This is the insane Huawei P20 Pro – the first Leica triple-cam smartphone – with a 40 MP main cam, 8 MP 5x hybrid zoom lens, 20 MP b/w sensor. (almost) all specs etc. here: https://t.co/Oa238dToNS — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 19, 2018

Evan Blass leaked that the Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 40-megapixel sensor and 5x hybrid zoom. In a recent report, WinFuture revealed more information about the camera.

According to the German publication, the phone will also include an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 20-megapixel black-and-white sensor, while the above mentioned 40-megapixel camera will function as the phone’s main camera.

It’s currently unknown what kind of camera setup the Huawei P20 will feature. However, rumours point to a Leica-branded dual camera setup.

Inside Hardware

And for your viewing pleasure: one more hero shot of the Huawei P20 Pro. Boatloads of pics and (almost) all the specs are here: https://t.co/Oa238dToNS pic.twitter.com/wDFeQEImWa — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 19, 2018

Most rumours point to the Huawei P20 Pro including a 4,000mAh battery (similar to the Huawei Mate 10), while the Huawei P20 is said to feature a 3,400mAh battery

Both handsets will feature Huawei’s Kirin 970 octa-core chipset. Most reports say the P20 Pro will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The P20, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

New Features

As image compression takes away a lot of the quality, here are the full size renders of the Huawei P20 PRO 1/x (add :orig to the end of the pic URL to get full size, if reposted, please mention src link: https://t.co/Oaq5NCi8tk) pic.twitter.com/BVjZJMgrfS — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 12, 2018

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will feature some sort of face unlock. When Huawei revealed the Honor 7X and Honor View 10, the company said its facial recognition tech would consistently unlock a phone in 0.4 seconds, but noted that it wouldn’t be available for mobile payments.

With both phones including Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, it’s likely they’ll have many of the same features as the Mate 10 Pro, which shipped with a dedicated AI-driven camera algorithm.

Price

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 18, 2018

According to leaker Roland Quandt, the Huawei P20 will cost €679 (approximately $1,087.09), while the P20 Pro will retail for €899 (approximately $1,439.31 CAD). While those numbers are a useful reference point, it’s likely Canada carriers will sell the P20 and P20 Pro at a price point that’s appropriate to the Canadian market.

