Features
PREVIOUS

Here’s what to expect of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

Mar 21, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

0 comments

Huawei P20 Pro render

On Tuesday, March 27th, Huawei will officially announce the Huawei P20 and the P20 Pro, the Chinese company’s pair of 2018 flagships.

With writers like Evan Blass and Rowland Quandt providing plenty of pre-release details on the two devices, there’s not much about the P20 and P20 Pro we don’t know already. Ahead of the launch, which is less than a week away, we’ve compiled all the past Huawei P20 and P20 Pro rumours in one place.

Design

Huawei P20 Pro

Design-wise, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will look almost identical to one another. Similar to the recently announced Asus ZenFone 5Z, both phones will feature an iPhone X-inspired notch with a 19:9 aspect ratio display.

In addition, both phones will feature a front-facing fingerprint sensor, even though they have tall, almost bezel-less displays. Both fingerprint scanners will likely work similar to the sensor on the P10. It will likely double as a home button, as well as offer gestures as a way to navigate the phone’s interface.

The P20 Pro is said to include a 6.1-inch 2240 x 1080 pixel resolution OLED displayThe P20, on the other hand, will use a 5.8 LCD display.

Both handsets will also come in an array of different colours. The Huawei P20 Pro will likely be available in a violet-blue gradient colour option that the company may call ‘Twilight.’ According to past leaks, the P20 Pro will also come in blue and black. The P20, on the other hand, will come in a peach-like colour, as well as blue and black.

Camera

Evan Blass leaked that the Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 40-megapixel sensor and 5x hybrid zoom. In a recent report, WinFuture revealed more information about the camera.

According to the German publication, the phone will also include an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 20-megapixel black-and-white sensor, while the above mentioned 40-megapixel camera will function as the phone’s main camera.

It’s currently unknown what kind of camera setup the Huawei P20 will feature. However, rumours point to a Leica-branded dual camera setup.

Inside Hardware

Most rumours point to the Huawei P20 Pro including a 4,000mAh battery (similar to the Huawei Mate 10), while the Huawei P20 is said to feature a 3,400mAh battery

Both handsets will feature Huawei’s Kirin 970 octa-core chipset. Most reports say the P20 Pro will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The P20, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

New Features

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will feature some sort of face unlock. When Huawei revealed the Honor 7X and Honor View 10, the company said its facial recognition tech would consistently unlock a phone in 0.4 seconds, but noted that it wouldn’t be available for mobile payments.

With both phones including Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, it’s likely they’ll have many of the same features as the Mate 10 Pro, which shipped with a dedicated AI-driven camera algorithm.

Price

According to leaker Roland Quandt, the Huawei P20 will cost €679 (approximately $1,087.09), while the P20 Pro will retail for €899 (approximately $1,439.31 CAD). While those numbers are a useful reference point, it’s likely Canada carriers will sell the P20 and P20 Pro at a price point that’s appropriate to the Canadian market.

Sources: Winfuture, (1), (2),  XDA Developers, MobileSyrup, Evan Blass, (1), (2) Roland Quandt, (1), (2), Android Authority 

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2018

8:10 PM EDT

Huawei P20 series smartphone leaks in an array of pretty colours

News

Mar 18, 2018

3:06 PM EDT

Here are the HTC U12+, Huawei P20 series and LG G7 leaks from last week

News

Mar 6, 2018

3:47 PM EDT

Alleged promo images show Huawei P20 Pro with triple lens setup

News

Feb 22, 2018

11:09 AM EDT

Images of an early Huawei P20 prototype leak online

Comments