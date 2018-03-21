CRTC works with global anti-spam initiative to flag over 200 websites

Canada’s telecom regulator, the CRTC, is joining up with 10 agencies from six different countries to identify “illegitimate online marketing activities.”
The CRTC announced today that along with its international partners it has identified more than 200 international websites as having potential issues.
The initiative was conducted through the Unsolicited Communications Enforcement Network (UCENet). Together the partners reviewed over 900 websites and examined more than 6,500 consumer complaints related to affiliate marketing, an e-commerce business practice in which a company sells products to consumers through third-party marketers who promote and advertise for a commission.
The group said some of the affiliates did not appear to obtain the consumer’s consent prior to sending electronic communications. This is required by Canada, as is the presence of an unsubscribe option.
Other websites were flagged due to the prevalence of misleading ads.
The CRTC first announced its partnership with 10 enforcement agencies from around the world in June 2016.
Source: CRTC
