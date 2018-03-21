Pixel XL bug causes handset to overcharge but a fix is on the way

The Google Pixel XL seems to be experiencing a new problem since Android’s recently released 8.1 update. The problem causes the smartphone to overcharge, which can be dangerous for the device’s battery.
The reason for the bug is currently unknown, and not every user is experiencing the issue.
Pixel XL usually draws 18 watts of power when in rapid charging mode. However, the bug causes the Pixel XL to draw up to 25 watts.
The Pixel charger features a safety mechanism that shuts off the charging flow when it detects an overcurrent — even though the phone will try to repeatedly draw more energy until it gets to a safe current.
This means that if the sound is turned on, you’ll repeatedly hear the charging notification.
John McNulty, Google’s head of safety and compliance engineer, has responded to the issue and says that a fix is set to arrive in the coming weeks. His comment also explains that Google designed the Pixel with safety protections to further prevent overheating.
Read his response below.
“Thank you for submitting information on this bug. Our engineering team has verified a fix that will be rolling out in the coming weeks to prevent this from occurring.
Tests run by our safety engineers have also confirmed that even if a momentary overcurrent draw of the kind described were to occur in normal-use conditions, it would not pose a safety hazard. In addition, Pixel XL was designed with multiple layers of safety protections to further prevent overheating:
the phone input circuit is designed to carry more than the observed level of current;
both the battery and the phone have multiple layers of protection to avoid battery and phone overheating and overcharging;
the in-box charger, as well as any third party chargers that meet safety industry standards (UL and similar), have overcurrent protection.”
While overcurrent has been a problem in the past, according to Google as long as the user has a safety industry standards charger, the Pixel’s overcurrent shouldn’t be a safety concern.
The Pixel forum user who originally reported the issue says that they first noticed the issue near the end of January.
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed your Pixel XL experiencing this problem.
Source: Google Product Forums Via: SlashGear
