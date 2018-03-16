News
Samsung is reportedly working on new face scanning technology

Samsung is looking to compete with FaceID

Mar 16, 2018

12:24 PM EDT

A Korean media report claims that Samsung is working on new facial scanning technology that will bring the tech giant’s technology up to par with the iPhone X’s Face ID.

While the option to unlock some Samsung phones with your face already exists, the technology behind it isn’t as secure as Apple’s depth-mapping camera.

The Korea Herald reported that Samsung has been working with suppliers to develop a 3D sensing camera to better compete with Apple.

Israeli startup Mantis Vision is one of the companies reported to be working on this new camera. Mantis Vision works by taking pictures and videos with your smartphone and then recreates them as a virtual 3D object on your phone, so its potential involvement makes sense.

Source: The Korea Herald  Via: 9to5Mac

