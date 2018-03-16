Microsoft Edge mobile beta now supports iPads

Microsoft’s Edge browser beta for iOS is updating to include support for Apple’s iPad.
Edge first became available on iPhones during November of 2017, a few years after its initial Windows release in 2015.
The iOS beta supports a few additional feature beyond the standard Windows Edge browser, but it falls short in some respects.
Edge on iOS includes light and dark themes and a ‘Continue Browsing on PC’ button, but so far it’s missing ‘tab syncing’ support across devices and iPad ‘split-screen’ functionality.
Since the app is still in beta, it may show up when the app releases to all users in the future.
Via: The Verge
