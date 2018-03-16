News
Microsoft Edge mobile beta now supports iPads

Mar 16, 2018

12:29 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Edge browser beta for iOS is updating to include support for Apple’s iPad.

Edge first became available on iPhones during November of 2017, a few years after its initial Windows release in 2015.

The iOS beta supports a few additional feature beyond the standard Windows Edge browser, but it falls short in some respects.

Edge on iOS includes light and dark themes and a ‘Continue Browsing on PC’ button, but so far it’s missing ‘tab syncing’ support across devices and iPad ‘split-screen’ functionality.

Since the app is still in beta, it may show up when the app releases to all users in the future.

