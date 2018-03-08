Google won’t update Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C to Android P

When Google released the first Android P developer preview yesterday afternoon, the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C were notably missing from the preview’s short list of supported devices.
In a communication with Ars Technica, the company has confirmed it will not update those three devices to Android P when a final release of the operating system is ready later this year.
While most Android fans had already come to terms with the fact that Google was ending support for its last two Nexus devices, some still held out hope that the company would update the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.
When Google launched the two smartphones in late 2015, it promised two years of software support and three years of security updates. Based on that promise, the company wasn’t obligated to update the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P to Android 8.1, and yet Google still updated both smartphones to the latest minor release of Android Oreo.
Despite those deviations from its stated update policy, Google is now officially saying goodbye to both the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.
Additionally, with Google dropping support for the Pixel C, the company no longer officially supports a first-party tablet.
Google will provide the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with three years of software support. While that’s an improvement over what the company delivered with the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, it still pales in comparison to Apple’s update policy. With iOS 11, Apple is still supporting the almost five-year-old iPhone 5S.
Source: Ars Technica
Comments