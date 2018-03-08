Google will make it easier to export Chrome passwords to resources like 1Password

Google plans to make it easier for Chrome users to export their saved passwords to a third-party password manager.
On Thursday morning, Chrome evangelist Françoise Beaufort shared the news on Google+.
Beaufort didn’t mention when Google will release the feature, which allows users to export their saved passwords in a text (.csv) file. However, Chrome users can check out the functionality now by switching to the web browser’s developer channel.
Once you’re in the dev channel, search for “passwords” in Chrome’s settings menu, look for the three-dot menu “saved passwords” and click “Export passwords…”
Once Chrome exports your passwords, you can then import the text file with a password manager like 1Password or Dashlane.
Source: Google
