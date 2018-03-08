News
PREVIOUS|

Google will make it easier to export Chrome passwords to resources like 1Password

The feature is currently only available through the Chrome dev channel

Mar 8, 2018

9:53 AM EST

0 comments

Google Chrome

Google plans to make it easier for Chrome users to export their saved passwords to a third-party password manager.

On Thursday morning, Chrome evangelist Françoise Beaufort shared the news on Google+.

Beaufort didn’t mention when Google will release the feature, which allows users to export their saved passwords in a text (.csv) file. However, Chrome users can check out the functionality now by switching to the web browser’s developer channel.

Once you’re in the dev channel, search for “passwords” in Chrome’s settings menu, look for the three-dot menu “saved passwords” and click “Export passwords…”

Once Chrome exports your passwords, you can then import the text file with a password manager like 1Password or Dashlane.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Feb 20, 2018

11:08 AM EST

Google testing split-screen functionality for Android apps on Chromebooks

News

Mar 8, 2018

4:56 PM EST

Google and Huawei Nexus 6P bootloop class action lawsuit to move forward

News

Mar 8, 2018

9:16 AM EST

Google won’t update Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C to Android P

News

Jun 2, 2016

8:04 AM EST

Password Manager Dashlane ups its iOS game with better Safari integration and improved navigation

Comments