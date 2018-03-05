Netflix introduces new, more granular parental controls

Netflix is introducing new, more granular parental controls to help parents manage the type of content their children watch on the popular video streaming platform.
The first of the two newly announced features — set to roll out “in the coming months,” according to the company — builds on Netflix’s current parental controls by allowing guardians to set password PINs for individual movies and shows.
“We understand that every family is different and that parents have differing perspectives on what they feel is appropriate to watch at different ages,” reads an excerpt from a March 5th, 2018 media release.
Previously, parents could only restrict content by way of general parental guidance ratings.
Additionally, as seen in the screenshot below, Netflix will more predominantly display content warnings at the start of a new episode or movie.
The company says it’s “continuing to explore ways to make this information more descriptive and easier for our members to understand with just a quick glance.”
Source: Netflix
