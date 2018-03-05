News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix renews ‘Black Mirror’ for another season

Mar 5, 2018

1:13 PM EST

0 comments

Black Mirror San Junipero Yorkie and Kelly

Black Mirror has been renewed for a fifth season on Netflix.

The announcement was made in a short teaser video posted to Twitter showing snippets of some of the hit sci-fi anthology series’ most critically-acclaimed episodes. The teaser ends with the words ‘Be Right Back,’ a reference to the season two episode of the same name.

Netflix hasn’t revealed any details on the season, like when it will begin streaming or how many episodes it will contain. However, it’s worth nothing that Season 3, which debuted on Netflix on October 21st, 2016, contained six episodes, as did Season 4, which premiered on December 29th, 2017.

Episodes in previous seasons have explored the dangers of artificial intelligence, social media, dating apps and helicopter parenting, among other topics.

Which tech-related subject matter would you like to see series creator Charlie Brooker tackle next? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: IMDB

Related Articles

News

Feb 23, 2018

9:33 PM EST

Netflix iOS and Android app update brings navigation menu to bottom of screen

News

Feb 14, 2018

6:03 PM EST

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the dating app from Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’

News

Mar 5, 2018

1:15 PM EST

Netflix introduces new, more granular parental controls

Business

Mar 1, 2018

6:21 PM EST

Netflix to spend $8 billion on original programming in 2018

Comments