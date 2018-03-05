Google rumoured to launch first Android P developer preview in mid-March

Google will release the first Android P developer preview later this month, according to perennial leaker Evan Blass.
Blass shared the news in an early morning tweet at the start of the weekend.
With March 14th as the official Pi Day, most are assuming Google will release the preview on that day to take advantage of the branding opportunity. The company did something similar when it revealed Oreo as Android 8.0’s official name during last year’s solar eclipse.
Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018
It’s currently not known what Android P’s official dessert-themed name is, though all things considered, Pie is likely a good bet at this point.
According to past reports, Android 9.0 will add official support for camera notches and multiscreen devices. Google is also expected to add a feature that will prevent idle apps from accessing a device’s camera and microphone. Additionally, a feature that automatically blocks suspected spam numbers is reportedly in development.
One thing the upcoming OS won’t include is a system-wide dark mode, at least according to one developer.
In any case, we’ll likely learn Android P’s feature set soon enough.
Source: Evan Blass
