DoorDash expands to Peel and Halton region

DoorDash announced that it’s expanding into the Greater Toronto Area and will start delivering from more than 1,000 local restaurants.
DoorDash is a company that delivers food from local restaurants straight to a customer’s door, similar to UberEats.
DoorDash is now available across Halton and Peel region, which includes the cities of Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville and Burlington.
Customers living in these areas can order DoorDash between the hours of 11am and 10pm. DoorDash picks up from a number of local restaurants, such as Osmow’s, Supermoon Japanese Style Cheesecakes, Union Burger and Michael’s Back Door Restaurant.
Delivery fees range from free to $2.99.
DoorDash is celebrating this launch by delivering 100 free cheesecakes from Supermoon Japanese Style Cheesecakes on March 7th. Furthermore, new DoorDash customers will get $10 off an order of $20 or more with the promo code DASHGTA, which is valid until March 31st.
Later in March, DoorDash will expand to Vaughan, Markham, Scarborough and Richmond Hill, says Tony Xu the company’s CEO and co-founder.
