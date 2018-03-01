New Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery trailer revealed, Google Play pre-registration now open

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the upcoming Android and iOS role-playing game from mobile game developer Jam City.
In Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, players will be able to create their own witch or wizard and choose to be sorted into either Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.
Players will also attend classes, learn spells, interact with other students and make decisions that will affect their Hogwarts journey.
The game is set years before Harry Potter’s time at Hogwarts, so while players won’t see the Boy Who Lived or his friends, they can still expect to meet popular franchise characters like Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid.
The game is set to release on Android and iOS sometime this spring. Warner Bros. has also announced that pre-registration for the game is now open on Google Play.
“We are grateful to the fans who have made Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery one of the most anticipated mobile games of 2018,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City in a press statement. “We’re thrilled to open Google pre-registration and share a new sneak peek at how this game will let fans create their own character and enter Hogwarts as a student for the first time.”
Hogwarts Mystery isn’t the only Harry Potter mobile game coming from Warner Bros. in 2018.
Pokémon Go developer Niantic is also working on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which will use augmented reality technology to enable players to explore real-world areas and “discover mysterious artifacts, learn to cast spells and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters.” A release date has yet to be revealed.
The two titles are coming from Warner Bros.’ Portkey Games, a publishing label dedicated to producing Harry Potter games on mobile and console platforms. So far, Hogwarts Mystery and Wizards Unite are the only two Portkey games that have officially been revealed.
