News
PREVIOUS

ggTO launches Toronto eSports competition to raise money for SickKids

Feb 28, 2018

9:13 PM EST

0 comments

GGTO

A new eSports organization has launched in Toronto to host gaming competitions and dedicate the money to charity.

Targeted to startups and corporates, ggTO wants to pit Toronto’s innovation community against each other in a friendly competition.

ggTO will allocate one-third of all proceeds raised to support #Tech4SickKids, a campaign to raise $25 million from the Canadian tech community towards SickKids. The remaining pool of funds will go to the Kilo Foundation and Mencius Foundation, while co-founders and brothers Karel and Kevin Vuong will personally match proceeds up to a maximum of $20,000.

Karel and Kevin launched the organization as part of the Toronto Foundation’s Vision 2020 initiative, which includes over 90 millennial philanthropists in Toronto investing over $500,000 in social projects.

“In tech, we don’t just ideate and plan, we take action,“ said Karel. “Our hope is that this will catalyze the corporate sector in Toronto to give back while engaging their people in modern team building and innovative CSR initiatives to benefit the local community.”

As children of refugees from the Vietnam War, the Vuong brothers say they understand firsthand what it’s like to face barriers to work and education.

“Vision 2020 is about supporting our city’s most vulnerable, but it’s not enough to just say we care,” said Kevin. “Karel and I are putting our own money where our mouth is, and investing in Toronto. ggTO is our way of doing that while also building community and having fun.”

Registration for League of Legends and Overwatch are now open.

This story was originally published on BetaKit.

Related Articles

News

Feb 12, 2018

11:52 AM EST

London Spitfire win stage one of the Overwatch League finals

News

Dec 12, 2017

10:27 AM EST

Lyft has officially launched in Toronto and the GTA

Resources

Feb 28, 2018

8:09 PM EST

Sony offering $100 off select PlayStation VR bundles in Canada in March

News

Nov 27, 2017

8:06 PM EST

Ontario’s Lottery and Gaming Corporation could expand into online betting

Comments