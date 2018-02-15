News
Samsung stops release of Galaxy S8 Android Oreo update following ‘unexpected’ restarts

Feb 15, 2018

11:38 AM EST

Galaxy S8

Samsung began rolling out Android Oreo 8.0 to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ earlier this week, but it looks like the operating system update has been halted.

Samsung says that the update was causing some devices to randomly reboot, according to a statement from the company sent to SamMobile. Samsung also says that a fixed version of the update will release “as quickly as possible.”

The South Korean tech giant states that the issue affects both the S8 and the S8+ in “a limited number of cases.” This means that some S8 owners are stuck with bug-filled software release, though reports indicate that the Oreo update hasn’t been distributed worldwide.

As a result, it’s possible that not many devices have been affected, though a specific number remains unclear.

Have you run into issues with the latest update to Android Oreo? Let us know know the comment section.

Source: SamMobile 

