The Unicode Consortium has accepted 157 new emoji, including redheads

The Unicode Consortium has accepted 157 new emoji — how have we not reached an emoji limit, yet?
Among the new emoji are red-haired smileys.
In addition to red hair, there’s white hair, curly hair and bald options for all smiley emoji.
Also among the 157 new emoji: a smiley face with three hearts, a hot face, a cold face, a dizzy face and a pleading face. There are also kangaroos, raccoons, badgers, superheroes and a supervillain.
🎁 🎉✨ Unicode Emoji 11.0 is now final for 2018! ✨ 🎉🎁
Superheroes, softball, kangaroo and more! #Unicode #Emoji11 https://t.co/uzw6O5Xtc0 pic.twitter.com/C5xDfHjUIP
— The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) February 7, 2018
Additionally, Unicode 11.0 includes teddy bears, lobsters, cupcakes, a skateboard and my personal favourite, the chess pawn.
However, the current Unicode 11.0 are still just a draft. The vote for the final version happens in June. Apple and Google will then implement the emoji at some point before the end of the year.
Source: Unicode Via: Tech Crunch
