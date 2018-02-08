Chrome OS might gain built-in Google Assistant

The Google Pixelbook was the first Chromebook with native Google Assistant built into its operating system.
As a result, the Pixelbook activates with the ‘Ok, Google’ hotword — a feature that’s been available since at launch.
According XDA Developer, it looks as if other Chromebooks will soon get Google Assistant functionality as well. In Chromium Gerrit, an open source code review tool for Chrome OS, there’s a line of code that states, “add Assistant feature flags changes accordingly” and another that says, “Assistant service provides core Google Assistant functionality.”
This means other OEMs will not have to change very much to enable the Google Assistant on their Chromebooks. Once Google pushes out the feature, Assistant will be built directly into the Chrome OS. OEMs would then have the option to use a hotword to activate the Assistant, or the ability to assign the Assistant a specific key.
As of right now, it’s unclear when (or if) Google will push out this functionality for the Chrome OS. However, with Google I/O only a few months away, it’s possible the company intends to unveil its place during the event.
Source: XDA Developer
Comments