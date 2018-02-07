News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo Switch’s library is three times bigger than Wii U’s was at this point

Feb 7, 2018

8:41 PM EST

0 comments

Nintendo Switch

A new report has revealed that the Nintendo Switch already has three times as many games available than its predecessor, the Wii U, did at this point in its lifespan.

At the end of December, Kotaku UK downloaded data from more than 18,000 games and 250,000 reviews from review aggregate site Metacritic. Analysis of this data showed that on its 279th day on the market in December of 2017, the Switch had 191 games available.

For comparison, the Wii U had 60 games at that same milestone, and even the mega-popular Wii only had 65 games available on its 279th day.

Surprisingly, the Switch even has more games available than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One did this point in both console’s lifecycles. The PS4 appears to have had just over 100 games, while the Xbox lagged slightly behind it.

Even more impressively, there are already 45 Switch games available with an average Metacritic score of 80 or higher (the site labels any title with such a score has having ‘favourable reviews’) and were reviewed by more than 40 different outlets, whereas it took the Wii and Wii U nearly their entire lifespans just to crack 50 games which fit that criteria.

The Switch has sold more than 14 million units since its launch in March 2017, so this report marks another notch in its belt as it continues its wild growth.

What do you think about the Switch’s explosive success? Do you miss the Wii U? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Kotaku UK

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2018

11:50 AM EST

Nintendo has sold more than 14 million Switch consoles since launch

News

Feb 6, 2018

11:01 AM EST

New features coming to PS4’s operating system in big 5.50 update

News

Jan 5, 2018

11:51 AM EST

This archive of Nintendo’s Wii U Miiverse is 17TB of dank memes

News

Jan 31, 2018

9:32 PM EST

Nintendo Switch online services are launching this September

Comments