Nintendo has sold more than 14 million Switch consoles since launch

Nintendo has released its earnings report for the company’s third financial quarter, which spans from the months of October to December.
During this particular quarter, the company sold 7.23 million Switch consoles, which nearly doubles the total number sold to date. In total, Nintendo sold 14.86 million units by the end of December — this is noteworthy, given that the portable system hasn’t even been out for a year yet.
The Switch has already outsold Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U, which originally launched in November 2012.
The earnings report also reveals that the company’s software is selling well. Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo’s latest Mario game, is the top-selling game on the console. Super Mario Odyssey sold nine million copies, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 7.33 million, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold 6.70 million and Splatoon 2 selling a total of 4.91 million copies sold.
In terms of earnings, Nintendo hit a revenue of 482.97 billion yen ($5,43 billion CAD), which is a 177 percent year-over-year increase. Further, this is also the highest quarterly revenue figure since the quarter ending in December 2009. Additionally the company’s attained an operating profit of 116.5 billion yen (1,31 billion CAD), which is an increase of 261 percent and the highest since the quarter ending in December 2009 as well.
Nintendo now expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch before the end of its fiscal year in March, 2018. The company also plans on selling 20 million consoles over the next financial year.
The Switch has already surpassed the Wii U in terms of numbers and if the numbers stay on track, the console is well on its way of catching up to Microsoft’s Xbox One. While Microsoft hasn’t released official Xbox One sales numbers in months, speculation indicates that its sales fall somewhere in the 34 million range.
Dragon Quest Builders, Bayonetta 2, Fe, Kirby Star Allies, Dead Cells, Dark Souls Remastered and many other games are coming to the Switch in 2018.
