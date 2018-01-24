Ubisoft launches Canadian beta for Sam, a new video game virtual assistant

Ubisoft has launched its first personal gaming assistant, Sam.
Sam is an artificial intelligence (AI) that the company embedded into the free Ubisoft Club mobile app. The app is downloadable via the App Store and Google Play Store. Sam is currently in open beta and uses information from a player’s profile information, game library, friends, community and Ubisoft services.
Sam is currently only available in Canada in English.
Users can ask Sam information about upcoming or future Ubisoft games. It also displays release date information, trailer videos and help users discover Easter Eggs. Moreover, Sam is connected with its user’s Ubisoft account and can provide hints and tips about a variety of games.
A ‘Daily Login’ feature, introduced with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, analyzes why a player is struggling during matches and will then proactively send a video tip from the community.
Users can even drop acronyms like ACO within the chat and Sam will understand that the user is talking about Assassin’s Creed Origins. Funnily enough, Sam isn’t as helpful with real-life questions. Asking Sam the weather resulted in the AI telling me the weather in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Rainbow Six: Siege — it was a lot warmer in all three games than it currently is in Toronto.
Sam uses Google Cloud’s Dialogflow Enterprise Edition, which is a development suite that uses natural language processing to build conversational interfaces.
Ubisoft says that Sam will gain more features in the coming months.
Comments