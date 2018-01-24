News
PREVIOUS|

Fitbit says it will end support for Pebble smartwatches in June

Pebble is finally, really done

Jan 24, 2018

5:56 PM EST

8 comments

Pebble Time Round

In a recent blog post, Fitbit has confirmed it will continue supporting Pebble smartwatches until June of this year. This means the Pebble brand, as well as Pebble smartwatches, will effectively be dead by the end of June.

Pebble, one of my favourite smartwatches, is finally dead.

While Pebble smartwatches will still effectively function as a dumb, regular watch, many of the wearable’s smart features, including its app store, forum, cloud development tool, voice recognition, SMS and even email replies, will cease to function.

Pebble’s iOS and Android apps will continue to work for now, according to the company, though compatibility could be broken in the future with upcoming updates to the respective mobile operating systems. That means notifications are at risk — that feature only works as long as Pebble’s companion app remains active.

Fitbit purchased Pebble back in 2016 for $23 million, taking on many of Pebble’s software engineers in the process. Pebble founder and CEO Eric Migicovsky did not stay on following the acquisition.

Source: Pebble 

Related Articles

News

Dec 21, 2015

2:26 PM EST

Five festive smartwatch faces full of holiday cheer

News

Feb 9, 2016

8:00 AM EST

Pebble’s new smart strap lets users pay with NFC technology

News

Jul 28, 2017

9:49 AM EST

Essential Phone UX head leaves company to work on Google Home products

News

Apr 5, 2017

7:06 PM EST

New Pebble update ensures smartwatches will keep working when the servers go dark

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    The Pebble was dead long before Fitbit came along and put it out of its misery. They were ugly watches with lousy UI and limited functionality beyond merely pushing notifications.

  • Constantin

    Pebble is still the best smartwatch out there, have been looking for a while now for something that comes close to the run-time and simplicity. But nothing is out there, android or apple crap have 1 day runtime and the garmin and fitbit watches look just ugly.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Get real. The runtime has improved on the Apple Watch and Android can easily get about three days. Fitbit gets roughly 5-7 days but to call those ugly when the ugly award went to Pebble long ago is truly hilarious. It was the worst bloody watch on the market and the “simplicity” is really just another way of saying it couldn’t do shjt except push an email or a text

    • Bok Choy

      The Apple Watch does run for more than a day but that depends on what you do with it. I only use mine for notifications and it only uses 10% of the battery after an eight hour work day.

    • Francois Nguyen

      Whoa, now that’s improvement from Apple. Too bad I don’t use an iPhone to pair with the Apple Watch…

  • Jean-Francois Messier

    I got a Pebble Time in 2015 as a Kickstarter buyer (well, my wife bought it for my 50th). I really like it, and would really like to see it still working when I receive things, as well as having all those watchfaces. My Pebble was an is still the best watch I ever had……………………….

  • Hamid

    Sad 🙁 nothing is as sleek and affordable as my pebble time round. I bought it for $150 on Kijiji a year ago.

  • Jason

    If Fitbit was smart they would say they are discontinuing Pebble but it will be replaced by a newer and better watch, they have all the resources of Pebble and a number of Pebble engineers so they could easily make a good smart watch