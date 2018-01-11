Freedom Mobile’s parent company Shaw Communications may have increased revenues to $1.25 billion CAD during Q1 2018, but the carrier reportedly saw “record disconnects” during the $60/10GB pre-Christmas promo period.
Shaw’s president Jay Mehr revealed this information during an investor call about the Canadian telecom’s Q1 2018 financial report.
Though Mehr also added that Freedom saw five days of "record disconnects" thanks to the response from the Big Three last month (with those $60/10GB deals), which will affect Freedom's wireless numbers next Q
The $60/10GB promotions began in the days leading up to Christmas, and was largely seen as a response to Freedom Mobile’s ‘Big Gig’ rate plan changes in October.
All three major carriers, as well as the Virgin, Koodo and Fido flanker brands, offered unlimited nationwide calling, unlimited text messaging, and a 10GB mobile data bucket for $60 CAD.
Eventually, Freedom Mobile fought back, offering 10GB of data, unlimited Canada and U.S. talk and unlimited text messaging on the carrier’s ‘Home’ network — plus 500MB of data, 2,400 minutes and unlimited text on the carrier’s ‘Away’ network — for $50.
It’s important to note that Shaw’s Q1 2018 earnings report shows that Freedom Mobile did gain 34,000 subscribers during the quarter, as well as 130,000 subscribers over the course of the 2017 fiscal year.
Update 11/01/2018: This story has been updated to reflect additional facts about Freedom Mobile’s subscribership.
