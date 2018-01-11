News
Freedom Mobile experienced ‘record disconnects’ during $60/10GB promotions [Update]

Shaw president Jay Mehr revealed this information during an investor call

Jan 11, 2018

10:14 AM EST

1 comments

Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile’s parent company Shaw Communications may have increased revenues to $1.25 billion CAD during Q1 2018, but the carrier reportedly saw “record disconnects” during the $60/10GB pre-Christmas promo period.

Shaw’s president Jay Mehr revealed this information during an investor call about the Canadian telecom’s Q1 2018 financial report.

The $60/10GB promotions began in the days leading up to Christmas, and was largely seen as a response to Freedom Mobile’s ‘Big Gig’ rate plan changes in October.

All three major carriers, as well as the Virgin, Koodo and Fido flanker brands, offered unlimited nationwide calling, unlimited text messaging, and a 10GB mobile data bucket for $60 CAD.

Eventually, Freedom Mobile fought back, offering 10GB of data, unlimited Canada and U.S. talk and unlimited text messaging on the carrier’s ‘Home’ network — plus 500MB of data, 2,400 minutes and unlimited text on the carrier’s ‘Away’ network — for $50.

It’s important to note that Shaw’s Q1 2018 earnings report shows that Freedom Mobile did gain 34,000 subscribers during the quarter, as well as 130,000 subscribers over the course of the 2017 fiscal year.

Source: Cartt

Update 11/01/2018: This story has been updated to reflect additional facts about Freedom Mobile’s subscribership.

Comments

  • Jason

    Again this is what I don’t get, they make it sound like they were expecting a small bump in sales not a record breaker. It just goes to my idea that the telecoms are soooo far up their own a$$e$ that offering the best plan pretty much since cell phones were a thing would only mean a small jump in sales.