Pokémon Go soon won’t run on iPhones that don’t support iOS 11

If you’re a hardcore Pokémon Go player with an older iPhone, it looks like you’ll need to upgrade if you plan to continue playing the game.
Niantic, the developers of Pokémon Go, have announced plans to drop support for iOS devices that can’t be upgraded to iOS 11. This means that any iPhone released before 2013, including the iPhone 5 and 5C, will soon not be able to play the game.
While Pokémon Go has long since fallen from cultural phenomenon status, the game is still extremely popular on iOS and Android and frequently lands in the most popular game category on both platforms. Fun fact: even my parents still play the game on a daily basis.
Niantic has steadily made improvements to the game, adding dynamic weather, new generation three Pokémon, and a new AR+ mode for iPhone 6s and above years. In a sense, it makes sense for Niantic to cut out older devices in order to keep pushing the game forward.
There’s no word yet on if Niantic has plans to similarly cut off older Android devices. Support for older iPhones is set to be removed in an update launching on February 28th.
Source: Niantic
