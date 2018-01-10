Make a Career Taking Down Hackers with this 45-hour Training

The web is a dangerous place, and now more than ever, companies are in dire need of experts who can protect their networks and keep malicious cybercriminals at bay. Known as ethical hackers, these professionals are versed in the ways of hacking, but use their skills for good—and make a comfortable living doing so.
If you’re interested in joining their in-demand ranks, you’ll need to make sure you’re skilled with the appropriate tools. The Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle can get you up and running with the ethical hacker’s complete cybersecurity arsenal, and it’s on sale for $48 CAD [$39 USD].
Boasting more than 45 hours of immersive content, this 8-course collection features instruction on using the software ethical hackers use to prevent cyberattacks, like Kali Linux and Metasploit. You’ll explore bug bounty programs and learn how to recognize common cybersecurity threats, like viruses, keyloggers, and worms. Plus, you’ll even get exposed to penetration testing—the process ethical hackers use to map networks for vulnerabilities and plug them up before cybercriminals can exploit them.
You can get the Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle on sale for $48 CAD [$39 USD], saving more than 90% off its normal retail price.
Source: SyrupDeals
