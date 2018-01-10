LG says it’s bringing its mobile payments platform to North America this year

A recently published article from Korea’s Yonhap News, first spotted by Engadget, reports LG will launch its mobile payments platform, LG Pay, in the U.S. later this year.
Citing the company itself, the publication says the company plans to launch the platform in the second half of the 2018. LG is also reportedly considering calling the platform “LG Wallet” when it brings to it to North America. News of a potential rebranding first came out earlier this month when Android Police caught that LG briefly uploaded a LG Wallet app to the U.S. Google Play Store.
The article doesn’t mention Canadian availability, so for the time being the most interesting component of the report, from a Canadian perspective, is a sentence that comes towards the end.
“In the U.S., LG said it will launch the mobile payment system with its G7 and V40 premium phones this year before expanding to mid-range phones next year.”
This part of the report is interesting for two reasons.
First, it mentions the V40, confirming we’ll get another V-series device. Second, it refers to the G7 as, well, the G7. Just last week, LG told English-language Korean publication The Investor it was considering re-branding the G-series. For the time being, it appears the company hasn’t settled on a new name for its flagship smartphone.
We’ve reached out to LG to ask about today’s report. We’ll update this article when and if we hear back from the company.
Source: Yonhap News Via: Engadget
