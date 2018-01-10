News
Philips Hue lights can now sync with music and games on your PC

Jan 10, 2018

2:22 PM EST

Philips Hue outdoor lights

Philips’ Hue line of smart lightbulbs are widely considered as the best connected lighting ecosystems out there, thanks to its compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices, including both Google Home and Amazon Echo.

At CES 2018, Philips revealed that it has teamed up with Razer to allow Hue products to sync with a PC. A new app, called Hue Sync is set to launch in the near future, allowing games, movies and music running on a Windows PC or High-Sierra Mac, to control the smart lightbulbs.

It’s still unclear exactly what functionality connecting to a PC will add to Hue, but it’s easy to imagine how the lights could work with music — think Nanoleaf’s Rhythm accessory, only without a built-in microphone. On the gaming front, lights could turn red when you shoot an enemies in a first person shooter, or lighting could change when a scene changes during a movie.

The PC-connecting platform is set to launch at some point during the second quarter of 2018, and is part of a larger version 3.0 Hue overhaul of the lights’ iOS and Android app. Philips also stated that with new version of its app, smart light groups will be simplified and that quick access to recently used scenes is coming as well. The company also plans to revamp the setup process for its smart lights.

Along with software upgrades, Philips is also planning to launch new Hue products as well, including outdoor Hue lights that are set to arrive this summer.

Source: Philips

  • Marshall Davidson

    The syncing of music on your Mac is already available through the Ambify app but it does cost money so if Hue is going to offer this for free its a great deal. The only drawback though is that you must OWN the music you’re playing as streaming platforms like Apple Music or Spotify isn’t supported.

  • norsem4n

    It’s been available through Hue Pro on Android for a few years now and should be available for iOS. It’s our house go-to app for our Phillips Hue bulbs.