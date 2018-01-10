News
Future Samsung smartphones will have working FM chips in Canada

Jan 10, 2018

4:12 PM EST

samsung galaxy a5

Canadian smartphone users will be able to use the FM chip in future Samsung devices to tune into FM radio broadcasts thanks to a new partnership between the South Korean smartphone maker and NextRadio app.

To take advantage of the feature, Samsung phone owners will need to download the NextRadio app, available via the Google Play Store.

There is no word yet on what specific devices will feature unlocked FM chips, though it’s possible the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S9 is among the Samsung smartphones Canadians will be able to use to tune into radio broadcasts.

In its press release, NextRadio rightfully notes the FM chip in a smartphone can provide life-saving information from radio stations when data channels are congested or non-existed.

Source: NextRadio

Comments

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    about time

  • LarryD

    The only caveat is that you won’t be able to use Bluetooth headphones, I think. On my KEYone, I have to use wired headphones as they act as the antenna for the FM radio.

  • Victoria Grant

    I’m here for this!

  • southerndinner

    I’d be surprised if the scumbag Canadian carriers didn’t try to block this

  • basesloadedwalk

    This was working with the Galaxy Note 8. I’ve been using the FM radio with NextRadio for that since September.

  • Do Do

    I’m sure the carriers will kill it as it will hurt their sub services.