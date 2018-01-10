Future Samsung smartphones will have working FM chips in Canada

Canadian smartphone users will be able to use the FM chip in future Samsung devices to tune into FM radio broadcasts thanks to a new partnership between the South Korean smartphone maker and NextRadio app.
To take advantage of the feature, Samsung phone owners will need to download the NextRadio app, available via the Google Play Store.
There is no word yet on what specific devices will feature unlocked FM chips, though it’s possible the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S9 is among the Samsung smartphones Canadians will be able to use to tune into radio broadcasts.
In its press release, NextRadio rightfully notes the FM chip in a smartphone can provide life-saving information from radio stations when data channels are congested or non-existed.
Source: NextRadio
