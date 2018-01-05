Canada’s telecom watchdog to work with Japan to combat spam

Continuing its efforts to combat spam and unwanted electronic messages, Canada’s telecom watchdog has officially formed a partnership with Japan’s ministry of internal affairs and communications.
The two countries will share “information and provide investigative support, upon request, and in accordance with the law,” reads a January 5th, 2018 media release.
“By establishing a partnership with Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, we are broadening our international engagement against spam to protect the citizens of Canada and Japan,” said Steven Harroun, the CRTC’s chief compliance and enforcement officer, in the same January release. “Collaborating with Japanese authorities will heighten our expertise and ability to enforce Canada’s anti-spam law.”
The formal partnership came into effect on January 1st, 2018, and is similar to existing agreements Canada has with the U.K., the U.S., New Zealand and Australia.
The CRTC’s agreement with Australia is its most recently established anti-spam cooperation, and was signed in May 2017.
According to the CRTC, Canada’s anti-spam legislation (CASL) has been largely successful, and the regulator dismissed a constitutional challenge against CASL in October 2017.
Source: CRTC
