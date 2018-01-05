Calgary-based Showpass becomes native ticketing partner with Facebook

Calgary-based Showpass, an event management and ticketing platform, has partnered with Facebook to become its native ticketing option.
This means that Facebook users no longer have to leave Facebook to purchase tickets for events listed on the site.
“The ticketing industry has focused more on consolidation rather than solving customer pain in recent years.”
“Ticket sales today are about creating meaningful relationships with people instead of the simple, isolated transactions they used to be,” said Yoav Zeevi, product manager of Facebook events ticketing.
“Facebook has a unique ability to help foster those relationships. So, our focus with ticketing on Facebook is to make that process easier for people and our partners. This partnership with Showpass is another way we’re making buying and selling tickets easier for everyone.”
Showpass’ platform targets festivals, venues, and even small get-togethers, and allows its users to checkout directly on their website, offer merchandise add-ons with tickets, and scan tickets at POS. The company also works with users to develop a seller network by giving them access to promo items and bricks-and-mortar experiences, and provides ticket discounts for buyers that share on their social network.
“The ticketing industry has focused more on consolidation rather than solving customer pain in recent years, making it ripe for radical innovation,” said Lucas McCarthy, CEO of Showpass. “Our whole company is insanely passionate about putting innovation and customer service first. We are focused on helping customers expand their networks and their abilities to sell tickets, merchandise, and more. Working closely with Facebook amplifies our ability to give our customers the tools to truly increase their top and bottom lines.”
