Win an Essential Phone and a 360 camera! [Contest]

Jan 5, 2018

9:30 PM EST

4 comments

Essential Phone

The Essential Phone has received a steady amount of updates that make the titanium and ceramic-made Android something to consider.

In Canada, the Essential Phone is only available through Telus but we have one to giveaway!

For a refresher of specs, the device features a 5.71-inch ‘Full-Display’ with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Similar to our other contests, to enter you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app, which is embedded below. If you’ve already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter or Facebook — make sure you mark that as completed as well. The contest for this Essential starts today and ends January 19th at 11:59pm EST.

Good luck to all who enter!

Contest: Win an Essential Phone and a 360 camera!

