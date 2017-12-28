Business
Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2017 pay jumps 47 percent to $12.8 million

Dec 28, 2017

11:42 AM EST

Tim Cook Apple conference

2017 was a particularly profitable year for Apple CEO Tim Cook. The Alabama-born executive’s annual salary rose 47 percent this year to $12.8 million USD, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.

Specifically, Cook’s pay included a base salary of $3.1 million, along with $9.3 million in non-equity incentive pay, up from $5.4 million last year. The regulatory filing also notes that Cook received $440,374 in “other” compensation, which included $224,216 in security expenses and $93,109 for personal air travel. The company says it requires Cook use corporate flights for security reasons.

“Apple was above its target performance goals for both net sales and operating income, resulting in a payout of each named executive officer’s annual cash incentive,” the company wrote in its filing.

Cook’s increased earnings come during a big year for Apple. The company celebrated the tenth anniversary of the iPhone with the launch of three smartphones — the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus on September 22nd and the iPhone X on November 3rd.

Apple also saw record fourth-quarter earnings, ending the fiscal year with a net income of $52.58 billion. In this period, Apple sold 46.7 million iPhones, 10.3 million iPads and 5.4 million Macs.

Going forward, Apple projects an estimated Q1 2018 revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion USD, citing increased business during the holiday season.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Comments

  • basesloadedwalk

    And he donates next to nothing to charity. At least Bill Gates realizes there are people out there not as fortunate as he is. Cook is just a greed S.O.B.

    • ciderrules

    • Dimitri

      And you do right? He now has to fly private instead of commercial which will cost more for all his trips, fuel, pilots and such. Now I have seen him donate money but not as much as other companies like Dell or Microsoft have ( Bill gates).

      The real post here should be if all this money will be going towards the hardworking kids that built the iPhones? Or will they still be stuck getting paid a few dollars an hour. Also the hard working employees in store which deal with heavy load customers 24/7.

      He may deserve it however everyone within the company does too.

    • Dimitri

      Yeah ur comebacks are boring. Saying ” fabricate water u think” is coming from someone that always backs up Apple and calls others names when You don’t like their comment. It’s the truth either u like it or not. Let’s see him publicly show that most of that is going to a actual care center or to research or even to the kids making the phones and tablets. You sit at home acting like u have everything but little did u know things u and I have from Apple are made from little kids and older people getting 3-$5 an hour. Let’s see ur beloved Cook give some of his hard cash to the ones making it for him. This that’s still to ” fabricated” for u?

    • Dimitri

      How hurt are you that you have resulted to posting comments like this? Jesus get a grip of your self. You don’t like my comments? Move along. Acting they way u do when someone responds back to your comments shows what a character u are.

    • Dimitri

      Fair enough. However have u seen his replies? He calls anyone and thing a name because he thinks it’s fine. No it’s not and yeah i called him one name. Who gives.

      Act like a child? No ” Mr Dog”. It’s the truth. If he and u don’t like it, that’s fine however it’s the truth.

    • Dimitri

      Insults? No sir. Maybe u should read his comments before u say “insulting” towards mind. Off topic? Maybe a bit bit doubt it since his money is being earned from hard working kids and adults which barely see anything remotely to that in Foxconn. I posted a reply to ur other co. Mentioned regarding this. He also can fight his own battles.

    • Dimitri

      How is that off topic? He is using them go make the iPhones eveeyone has and getting paid a little. Do u remember the articles that Apple tried to cover up about the over working workers couple weeks ago? All the millions he is making he because of them. They don’t see anything remotely to that. All the money he is making is because of them. So of course this is a topic which is included but many choice not to make any comments or bring it up. Same can be said about Samsung, LG and any other tech company as well. He can also fight his own battles.

  • akabur

    $0 for innovation

  • Rj

    I wonder if any of those extra profits are trickling down to the employees…

  • Leif Shantz

    wow….. what a greedy man…

  • MoYeung

    In other news, Ontario hourly minimum wage jumps to $14 on Jan. 1…

    So unfair!?

    • MoYeung

      1/3 of people in Ontario earns less than $15 an hour… (i was watching the news on chinese tv channel)

      Do you have a widespread problem here?

    • Dimitri

      Guarantee he just sits at home and just typing all this. He doesn’t know the real world.. He is stuck in his imaginary world.

      He has a problem with many things and comes on the internet spamming useless comments like these which turns many off from coming back. If he thinks that someone making less then $15 need a career then maybe he can go find a career for them. It’s not easy and many don’t want to go into debt or anything like that to go into university or collage and still be stuck.

      Doubt he has actually gone to the internet and read how many collage and university students still don’t have a job and stuck working part time or full time minimum wage to pay off school. Sadly he is a troll and nothing more. Sadly the MS staff and other staff don’t care.

    • Dimitri

      He won’t. He thinks he is better then everyone and anything. He has shown that mentality so many times. Sadly I don’t buy the ” I’m native Indian” crap as those would understand and won’t make comments like his.

    • Dimitri

      Classy indeed. Seeing as I doubt any Native Indian would act like this anyways. They all work for their money for any job. Your buddy here just comes along posts that he is ” Native Indian” and so called has everything or buys everything which we all know it’s BS. Believe what you want however it still stands.

      Actually one of my coworkers is half Native Indian and laughed at his comment.

    • Dimitri

      Yup and if u don’t like it? Do something or move along. Your buddy over there has no clue how it is to actually work a job and get paid whatever the amount is to get by. Go ask him for proof of what he has and watch, he won’t show anything. Only runs his mouth like troll. Sadly MS staff and 9to5mac still let this troll around.

      Show me proof that he has what he claims he has. Show me proof and back it up that any person going to collage or university can get a job in their field instantly. Show me proof that what he is saying is true. You both won’t.

      Not everyone has money. Not everyone can get the perfect job or get paid more then minimum wage. Eveeyone has what they get and Ofcourse they are allowed to complain and ask for more. Guess his parents never tough him that.

    • Dimitri

      You see that’s where you are also wrong. Show me a study that if u go into university u can land the job u want.

      Its not easy as u can see many companies are laying off workers and not cutting hours down. Scotiabank is one of them, TD, GM, Sobeys, Loblaw’s and more.

      Whenever works any any job has that job because they can’t either afford to get a loan, Osap won’t give them a loan (which many have said this) and need the money right now to pay bills so they work either 1-2jobs to do so.

      If u don’t care and think those are”whiners “then I feel sorry for u because again not everyone can land a dream job or go to school. Remember not everyone has money or has good credit or can afford to pay things off.

    • Dimitri

      Yes agreed way off topic. Lol

    • Dimitri

      Doesn’t matter. You have no right to sit there and judge others on how much they get paid or what they do for a living. You sit there acting like you own everything ( from read most of ur posts) and trolling others yet u sit there and judge others? Bud you have nothing better to do.

      Those people work whatever job they can get to make a living and pay the bills. Something you have little to no knowledge about. Yeah you went to school and got a job with high paying job. That’s good for you but here in the real world that’s hard to get. Why don’t you go ask the thousands upon thousands that went to university and collage to learn something g and did however the field they went for won’t higher them or aren’t looking. Wait u won’t do that. U think everyone has to have a high pay job or else they can’t complain right? That’s disgusting and to be honest with u, all the posts u make claiming u have everything, I really doubt it. If u had everything like u claim you wouldn’t be posting here all day and putting everyone down especially for someone that so called is “native Indian”. A person that is Native Indian would understand and wouldn’t post what u just did. Just end it and walk away before u make ur self look any worse.

    • Dimitri

      That’s great. If you don’t like how I type or speak then move along.

  • Omis

    Apple has been going on a downward spiral in terms of quality since he took over. So let’s reward him with more money.