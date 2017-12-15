News
Microsoft adds party chat to Xbox Android and iOS apps

Dec 15, 2017

11:28 AM EST

Microsoft has added a beta version of the Xbox One’s party chat functionality to the platform’s accompanying iOS and Android mobile apps, the company’s Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, announced on Thursday.

Android users can test the functionality immediately, while those with an iOS device will need to sign up via a form before they’re able to check out the feature.

With the addition of mobile party chat, Xbox One users will be able to use the platform’s voice chat functionality even when they’re away from their console.

In addition, should something be wrong with their headset, they’ll be able to use the app as a backup communication method.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge

