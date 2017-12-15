Pay What You Want for 5 Project Management Courses

Efficiency is everything in today’s corporate environments. In fact, companies are so eager to cut costs and streamline operations that they’re willing to invest top dollar in individuals capable of bringing these goals to fruition. Commonly known as project managers, these experts are skilled in particular methodologies and tactics that help company initiatives arrive on time and on budget.
So, if you’re looking to break into a field that is both rewarding and in-demand, project management might be for you, and to get you started, you can catalyze your project management career for a price you choose with the Pay What You Want: Project Management Bundle.
Here’s how the deal works: Simply pay what you want, and you’ll instantly unlock one of the collection’s five courses. Beat the average price paid, and you’ll get the remaining four instantly at no extra charge.
Boasting beginner-friendly training in core project management methodologies, like Lean and Six Sigma, this collection will show you the steps you can take to eliminate waste and maximize production. You’ll come to understand how to set realistic goals and meet them while focusing on time, resources, and costs along the way.
Just choose your price, and you can start your foray into this field with the Pay What You Want: Project Management Bundle.
Source: SyrupDeals
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments