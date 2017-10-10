Future Apple smartwatches could support an adjustable band

Apple was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Patent No. 9,781,984 for “Dynamic fit adjustment for wearable electronic devices.” The patent showcases a method which will allow the Apple Series Watch to tighten or loosen with the help of an on-board tensioner.
The patent discusses how the Apple smartwatch bands would be more advanced than rubber or leather material, and would allow users to electronically adjust the bands’ tightness. Further, it discuss whether the user would be able to do this manually or automatically responding to biometric data from the smartwatch.
Within the patent, it explains that the band could be made from shape memory wiring like Nitinol, which would allow it to tighten or loosen through electrical current. Additionally, the patent reads that it might be possible to use gas or fluid-filled bladder component which would retract into the body of the Watch. Alternatively, it may have its band extend out toward the user’s skin, which will make the fit even tighter.
This is just a patent, however, and there is a chance that it will never actually be made or released to the public. That said, Apple has been looking into ways to make smartwatches more comfortable for fitness use and better heart rate tracking.
Source: Apple Insider
