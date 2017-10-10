Amazon Canada ramps up online grocery battle, promotes Whole Foods products with deep discounts

The Canadian online grocery market is heating up and there is an ongoing battle between Walmart Canada and Amazon Canada.
In June, Amazon snatched up upscale grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion USD. This acquisition included its 91,000 employees and 431 supermarkets across the world, which included 13 locations in Canada (mainly throughout Ontario and British Columbia).
To scale up its effort, Amazon Canada has started to promote its new grocery venture highly visible on its website, noting, “We’re growing something good” and “Good things are in store.” Amazon is giving Canadians another option to purchase everyday items — baby care, beans, grains, rice, nuts, pasta, snacks — for fast delivery and offering deep discounts to Prime Members.
“To get started, we’ve lowered prices on a selection of best-selling grocery staples, including organic bananas, responsibly-farmed salmon, animal-welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef, and more,” said Jeff Wilke CEO, Amazon Worldwide Consumer in a recent blog post. “And this is just the beginning—we will make Amazon Prime the customer rewards program at Whole Foods Market and continuously lower prices as we invent together. There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we’re thrilled to get started.”
Walmart Canada, its main online grocery competitor, recently cut its $2.97 CAD fee for online in-store pick-up orders to gain market share.
Source: Amazon Canada / Whole Foods
