News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the rumoured release dates and pricing for Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Oct 2, 2017

7:09 PM EDT

6 comments

Pixel 2 XL

We got our best look yet at Google’s Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL phones earlier today, and now we even have information regarding when the smartphones will be available to purchase thanks to VentureBeat.

If correct, it’s likely the dates that are planned will be similar for us Canadians, which means that the Pixel 2 will be available October 19th and the November 15th, 2017, both preceded by pre-order periods.

While prices will likely be more expensive in the Great White North, Droid Life reports that the Pixel 2 will be priced at $649/$749 USD ($812/$937 CAD) depending on either the 64GB or 128GB variant. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will be $849/$949 USD ($1o69/$1187 CAD).

Pixel 2

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will also ship with Android 8.0 Oreo, as well as a newer version of the Pixel launcher. The new Pixel launcher seems to place the Google Search bar at the bottom of the display, while calendar and weather information appears at the top.

Additionally, both devices will most likely sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, come with 4GB of RAM, and, as mentioned previously, will include 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Both devices will also most likely feature stereo speakers, according to the leaked photos. Reportedly, the Pixel 2 XL will feature a 6-inch nearly bezel-less edge-to-edge QHD+ P-OLED rounded display, while the Pixel 2 will sport a 5-inch, 1080p display.

As of right now, however, release date, prices and even the appearance and specs of the device remain unconfirmed until the smartphone is officially unveiled on October 4th, 2017.

Image Credit: VentureBeat

Source: VentureBeat, Droid Life

Related Articles

News

Oct 2, 2017

2:22 PM EDT

Here are leaked photos of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL [Update]

News

Sep 28, 2017

9:50 AM EDT

Final Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 specs leak ahead of next week’s reveal

News

Sep 19, 2017

3:16 PM EDT

Pixel 2 will be available in ‘Kinda Blue,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearl...

Features

Oct 2, 2017

10:54 AM EDT

Here’s everything to expect from Google’s Oct. 4 Pixel 2 event

Comments

  • jay

    the specs are all old already. at least six month or? not sure how they came up with that price?

    • Mr Dog

      Because we are at that point where specs don’t matter anymore.

    • Elky64

      Yup, minimal advancements yet the prices keep skyrocketing.

    • Elky64

      Just following suit with the rest of the barn animals. And heaven forbid if they undercut the competition by a few $$$.

    • p_lindsay

      Basically the same price as the pixel and pixel XL, which are probably the best phones ever made.

    • jay

      thats what you think. iphone 5s gold best phone ever made