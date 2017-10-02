Here are the rumoured release dates and pricing for Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

We got our best look yet at Google’s Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL phones earlier today, and now we even have information regarding when the smartphones will be available to purchase thanks to VentureBeat.
If correct, it’s likely the dates that are planned will be similar for us Canadians, which means that the Pixel 2 will be available October 19th and the November 15th, 2017, both preceded by pre-order periods.
While prices will likely be more expensive in the Great White North, Droid Life reports that the Pixel 2 will be priced at $649/$749 USD ($812/$937 CAD) depending on either the 64GB or 128GB variant. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will be $849/$949 USD ($1o69/$1187 CAD).
Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will also ship with Android 8.0 Oreo, as well as a newer version of the Pixel launcher. The new Pixel launcher seems to place the Google Search bar at the bottom of the display, while calendar and weather information appears at the top.
Additionally, both devices will most likely sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, come with 4GB of RAM, and, as mentioned previously, will include 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Both devices will also most likely feature stereo speakers, according to the leaked photos. Reportedly, the Pixel 2 XL will feature a 6-inch nearly bezel-less edge-to-edge QHD+ P-OLED rounded display, while the Pixel 2 will sport a 5-inch, 1080p display.
As of right now, however, release date, prices and even the appearance and specs of the device remain unconfirmed until the smartphone is officially unveiled on October 4th, 2017.
Image Credit: VentureBeat
Source: VentureBeat, Droid Life
Comments