Microsoft adds game gifting to Xbox One digital store for select users

Microsoft has begun rolling out the ability to send digital Xbox One games as gifts to other users.
As of now, the feature is only available to members of the Xbox Insider Program, which allows users to preview and give feedback on updates, games and apps that are still in development.
The ‘Buy as gift’ option will appear as an additional option on the page for any Xbox One game in the digital Xbox store. Once paid for, a download code for the game can then be sent directly to any Xbox Live friend or to an email address.
Fans have often asked for the ability to gift games, with over 5200 people voting for its inclusion to the Xbox digital store on Xbox’s feedback website to date. Back in July, Mike Ybarra, gaming vice president of Xbox and Windows at Microsoft, told a fan on Twitter that game sharing is “not far” from coming.
It’s not yet clear when game sharing will roll out to all users.
Game gifting is not a new concept, as digital marketplace giant Steam has offered the feature for some time now. However, Microsoft is the first console manufacturer to begin offering game gifting, as Sony and Nintendo currently don’t support the feature on their respective gaming platforms.
Via: Engadget
Comments