Here’s everything you can expect from Google’s October 4 Pixel 2 event

The wait to see what gadgets Google will be releasing this year will soon be up for Android fans.

Google’s October 4th event is just around the corner, and that means new hardware. The star of the show, of course, will be the second-generation Google Pixel, but according to the copious leaks that have poured in over the last few weeks, the company will debut plenty of other devices at its annual event, as well — including a Pixelbook laptop and a new Daydream headset to intrigue VR enthusiasts.

Below, check out a round-up of all the things you can expect to see at Google’s largest hardware event of the year.

Google Pixel 2

Never mind the ‘Ultra pixel’ rumours that turned out to be fake, only two different Pixels are expected this year. FCC filings have confirmed LG is making the larger handset, the Pixel 2 XL, while HTC is making the smaller Pixel 2.

The FCC filing for the Pixel 2 also revealed that it would a pressure-sensitive frame, like the HTC U11, allowing users to squeeze the frame to perform different functions, such as bringing up the Google Assistant AI.

Additionally, Android Authority has provided a fairly comprehensive look at the devices with its own detailed leak. The publication says come from an ‘exclusive source’ that was then verified using an internal document.

According to the publication, both will have embedded SIM cards, IP67 certified dust and water resistance and the company’s new Active Edge pressure-sensitive outer frame. The devices will also reportedly both ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack — a report backed up elsewhere — and stock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

While the Pixel 2 XL is set to feature slim bezels and a curved QHD screen, however, the Pixel 2 is expected to look very similar to last year’s version, big bezels and all, and feature a FHD screen.

Unlike other flagships that have recently debuted — among them the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and iPhone X — this report says the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL likely won’t have a dual-camera setup, just one rear camera sensor with optical image stabilization.

Google Daydream View 2

A new generation of Google’s mobile VR headset, the Daydream View 2, is also expected to arrive at the event.

The headset, images of which were leaked by Droid Life, is expected to feature a different type of fabric than the original option. Droid Life believes it is switching from its jersey-like fabric to something like nylon.

Other than that, the design seems largely unchanged from the picture, which shows the device in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Coral’ and ‘Fog.’ The publication states the new headset will be $99 USD (about $120 CAD) — a bump of $20 over the original — but other than that, fans will have to wait for the event for further detail.

HTC Vive Focus

On the virtual reality front, we may also see some news related to HTC’s Vive-branded standalone Google Daydream headset. Lets Go Digital recently spotted trademark applications related to the headset, which is titled ‘Vive Focus,’ indicating the product is edging closer to the market.

Google announced earlier this year it was working with Lenovo and HTC on hardware for its Daydream platform that won’t require a smartphone or PC to run it.

The hardware will be based on a reference design made by Google and chipset Qualcomm. The headset will offer six degrees of freedom (6DOF) positional tracking with 3DOF motion controls.

Pixelbook

Droid Life also leaked an image and details of a ‘Pixelbook,’ the next generation of high-end Chromebook Pixel laptops.

The device reportedly folds into a tablet and can be used with a $99 USD pressure-sensitive pen. Droid Life says it’ll be available in silver and support three storage options: a 128GB variant costing $1,199 USD, a 256GB variant costing $1,399 USD and a 512GB variant costing $1,749 USD.

Droid Life’s Pixelbook leak was backed up by an earlier report from Android Police.

Google Home Mini & Max

Leaks have spilled out that Google may debut at least one new Home AI speaker at its hardware event.

Droid Life first revealed the Google Home Mini, a smaller version of the company’s Google Home that is reportedly set to cost $49 USD (around $60 CAD).

The picture published by the publication shows rounded, button-like speakers about a third of the size of a Home covered in ‘Chalk,’ ‘Coral’ or ‘Charcoal’ coloured mesh and featuring three light-up dots on the top.

The website also subsequently dug up what seems to be the official FCC filing for the device.

Additionally, a Google Home ‘Max’ may be in the works, according to 9to5Google. The device would reportedly be a larger variant of the Google Home smart speaker with stereo speakers. The publication’s sources said the Google Home Max is expected to take on larger, more premium products like the Sonos Play:3.

9to5Google offered no confirmation that the ‘Max’ would arrive in time for the October 4th event, however.

Are you excited for the event? Let us know in the comments and keep tuned to MobileSyrup for live coverage on October 4th.