SaskTel expands wired internet service to three new communities in rural Saskatchewan

Regional carrier and ISP SaskTel announced on Thursday the expansion of its wired internet service to three new rural communities in Saskatchewan.
Starting this week, residents in Thomson Lake, Togo and Yellow Creek can sign up for either the company’s ‘Basic’ and ‘Advanced’ internet packages.
SaskTel’s Basic internet package offers download speeds of 5Mbps, while its Advanced package offers download speeds of 10Mbps. Packages start at $9.95 CAD per month and include free installation, in-home Wi-Fi as well as unlimited usage.
“We take great pride in knowing that our investments to bring modern communications services to rural parts of Saskatchewan will greatly improve the opportunities available to the people living there,” said Doug Burnett, the acting president and CEO of SaskTel, in a prepared statement.
SaskTel plans to spend $1.4 billion through to 2021 building out the province’s wired internet infrastructure.
Earlier this week, SaskTel announced plans to invest $4.3 million in upgrading its LTE infrastructure throughout Saskatchewan. The carrier plans to launch enhanced LTE service in Moose Jaw, Battleford and North Battleford, Prince Albert, Swift Current, Weyburn and Yorkton during the week of October 2nd.
Source: SaskTel
