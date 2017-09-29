Meditative indie gem Flower is now available on iOS

Flower, the second game from thatgamecompany, one of the game studios Apple put front and centre during its recent iPhone X reveal, is now available on iOS.
Canadian iPhone and iPad owners can download the beautiful and relaxing game after paying $6.99. In it, the player glides across fields, picking up flower petals as they go.
Thatgamecompany originally released Flower on the PlayStation 3 back in 2009. The game helped put the studio on the map. The team behind Flower is currently working on Sky, which is set to arrive first on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV first.
