SaskTel to invest over $4 million in upgraded Saskatchewan LTE networks

SaskTel has announced a $4.3 million Saskatchewan investment into upgraded wireless LTE networks serving Moose Jaw, Battleford and North Battleford, Prince Albert, Swift Current, Weyburn and Yorkton.
The funds will go towards installing additional LTE carriers on all the wireless towers for these cities, which SaskTel says will increase their LTE capacity by 20 to 100 percent.
Enhanced LTE service is expected to be fully operational by the week of October 2nd, starting in Swift Current. SaskTel says remaining cities will have their LTE carriers installed and operational before the end of next March.
“SaskTel constantly reviews and evaluates opportunities to enhance the services they offer,” said Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for SaskTel, in a press release. “This most recent investment is yet another example of SaskTel’s commitment to provide the people of Saskatchewan with the leading-edge technologies that are necessary in today’s ultra-connected world.”
“These upgrades will ensure that our customers in these communities are able to take full advantage of the benefits that our advanced wireless network has to offer,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel acting president and CEO. “With our expansive 4GLTE wireless network, our customers can surf, stream, and download the content they want faster than ever before and from almost anywhere in the province.”
SaskTel says these uprades are part of a larger commitment to invest over $300 million in Saskatchewan in 2017/18 and $1.4 billion through 2016-2021.
Source: SaskTel
