Rogers announces improved coverage in downtown Winnipeg and Sage Creek, Manitoba

Sep 28, 2017

11:19 AM EDT

2 comments

Rogers is expanding wireless service in parts of Manitoba.

Canada’s largest carrier announced that it was working on improving its network in downtown Winnipeg, and is also building a new cell tower in residential Sage Creek.

“Winnipeg is a modern and vibrant city that is poised for continued growth,” said Brian Bowman, mayor of Winnipeg, in a September 28th, 2017 media release. “These investments will be a welcome addition to improving wireless connectivity in our downtown and to the residents in Sage Creek.”

