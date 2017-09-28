Rogers announces improved coverage in downtown Winnipeg and Sage Creek, Manitoba

Rogers is expanding wireless service in parts of Manitoba.
Canada’s largest carrier announced that it was working on improving its network in downtown Winnipeg, and is also building a new cell tower in residential Sage Creek.
“Winnipeg is a modern and vibrant city that is poised for continued growth,” said Brian Bowman, mayor of Winnipeg, in a September 28th, 2017 media release. “These investments will be a welcome addition to improving wireless connectivity in our downtown and to the residents in Sage Creek.”
