China-based smartphone manufacturer NDT will develop ‘BlackBerry Secure’ devices

BlackBerry has signed its first BlackBerry Secure Licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science and Technology Company (NTD) — a Chinese company that develops and produces smartphones and IoT devices.
The partnership means that NTD will manufacturer ‘BlackBerry Secure’ devices that will utilize BlackBerry’s security software,
“This builds on the agreements with BB Merah Putih, Optemius and TCL, which enable those companies to bring to market BlackBerry-branded devices,” reads the press release.
“This marks the next phase of our licensing strategy, which is focused on enabling vendors to bring to market mobile communication devices that aren’t just secure, but BlackBerry Secure,” said Alex Thurber, senior vice president and general manager of mobility solutions at BlackBerry, in a press statement.
“We’re thrilled to partner with NTD and Equiis and look forward to extending this dynamic relationship to include more carriers and a range of devices.”
The device stemming from this partnership it set to be an all-touch smartphone that utilizes BlackBerry’s security software. The smartphone will be announced at an unknown date and will ship early 2018.
“With hacks and other malicious threats directed towards all connected devices on the rise, we’re proud to be able to offer our customers BlackBerry Secure smartphones,” said Eugene Li, CEO of NTD, in a press statement.
“Providing this level of security will give our customers peace of mind while communicating for business or just in their everyday lives.”
Source: BlackBerry
